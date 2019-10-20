https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/Albuquerque-police-probe-a-fatal-shooting-tied-to-14548362.php
Albuquerque police probe fatal shooting tied to robbery
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police in Albuquerque are investigating a robbery that's believed to be tied to an overnight fatal shooting.
Police say 21-year-old Cayla Campos and her boyfriend witnessed a robbery being committed near Bianchetti Park on Saturday night.
When Campos tried to leave the scene, police say multiple shots were fired into her vehicle.
Campos crashed into a nearby residence after she was struck in the back of the head.
Police say the woman was taken to a hospital, where she later died.
Authorities say they're still looking for the shooter.
View Comments