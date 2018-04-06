Albuquerque police seek exemption from border deployment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque police officials are requesting for New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez to prevent the city's police officers who serve in the National Guard from being deployed to the border.

Police Chief Mike Geier is requesting the exemption from the Republican governor, citing the department's low staffing levels and the potential risk to residents' safety.

President Donald Trump told reporters Thursday that he wants to send up to 4,000 National Guard members to the U.S.-Mexico border to help federal officials fight illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

Albuquerque police say between 50 and 60 officers are members of the National Guard.

The Albuquerque Police Officers Association says the department has an officer shortage, which has increased the workload for current officers. The police union says the deployment could worsen the problem.