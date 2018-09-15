Albuquerque's mayor ends contract to host NRA police contest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque's mayor says he's ending the city's contract with the National Rifle Association to host an annual shooting championship for police.

The Albuquerque Journal reports Mayor Tim Keller announced late Friday that the contest Albuquerque has hosted since 2007 is a cost and resource burden to the city and "is a bad fit for Albuquerque." Keller says the city will stop hosting the event in future years.

The NRA's National Police Shooting Championships are scheduled for Sept. 24 to 26.

The NRA did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment

The event draws hundreds of officers from around the country and requires at least 60 Albuquerque police officers to staff the event.

The Albuquerque police officer's union expressed disappointment with the decision.

