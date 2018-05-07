Alexandria man sentenced for stealing from 90-year-old mom

ALEXANDRIA, S.D. (AP) — An Alexandria man has been sentenced to serve 10 years in prison for stealing from his ailing 90-year-old mother.

A jury in March found Kenneth Hauge guilty of theft by exploitation for stealing more than $30,000 from his mother's financial assets while she was at a nursing home in Mitchell. Hauge had been named as his mother's power of attorney.

The Daily Republic reports Hauge was out on parole for a previous felony drug conviction when he was arrested for stealing from his mother. That meant he was classified as a habitual offender.

He was ordered to pay nearly $32,000 in restitution, and to have no contact with his mother.

