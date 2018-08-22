All 3 suspects wanted in ambush shooting of police arrested

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — The remaining two men sought in connection with the ambush shooting of two New Jersey police detectives earlier this month have been arrested.

Camden County Police Chief J. Scott Thomson said in a statement Tuesday that 19-year-old Alexander DeJesus and 26-year-old Ammar Hall had been arrested in Philadelphia. Twenty-year-old Juan Figueroa was arrested Saturday in Gloucester City, New Jersey. All three men face charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapon offenses.

The plainclothes detectives were wounded as they sat in their unmarked SUV at a red light on Aug. 7.

The male detective suffered wounds to his bicep and forearm. The female detective was struck in her hand. Both have since been released from the hospital and are recovering.

Thomson has called the suspects "homicidal maniacs."