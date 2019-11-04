Anchorage police investigate man found dead in parked car

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage police are investigating the death of a man found inside a parked car.

Police at 1 p.m. Sunday received a report of a dead person in a car on Merrill Drive in west Anchorage.

Officers found a man dead inside.

The cause of death is under investigation but police say the circumstances were suspicious.

Homicide detectives and a crime scene team responded to the scene.

Police asked witnesses or people with surveillance video to contact them.