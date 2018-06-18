Anchorage police seek information on fatal hit-and-run truck

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage police are again asking for help identifying a pickup that struck and killed a woman in a weekend crash.

Investigators say the suspect truck is a blue, 1990s-model Chevy or GMC extended cab pickup.

The truck has chrome molding along the bottom. The passenger-side headlight and turn signal assembly is missing.

Police say the truck struck the woman at around 3 a.m. Saturday as she crossed C Street at 34th Avenue.

The driver did not stop and emergency responders declared the woman dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.

Police on Monday said witnesses or people with information can call police dispatch at 311 or, if they prefer to be anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 907-561-STOP.