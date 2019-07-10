Another exam sought for inmate charged in guard's death

TEXARKANA, Ark. (AP) — An attorney representing an Arkansas inmate charged with killing a correctional officer at the Miller County jail is seeking an independent psychological evaluation for his client.

Tramell Hunter is charged in the 2016 beating death of officer Lisa Maudlin. He had been found incompetent to stand trial, but a prosecutor said last month that he's now considered competent after receiving treatment at a psychiatric hospital.

The Texarkana Gazette reports that Hunter appeared in court Tuesday for the first time in more than a year. Attorneys said Hunter has been transferred from the state hospital to the Varner Supermax prison to continue serving a 15-year prison sentence for robbery in 2011.

Judge Kirk Johnson said he will review whether Hunter should remain in prison or be returned to the state hospital.