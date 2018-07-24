Another inmate dies in South Carolina county jail

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say it appears an inmate has killed himself in a county jail in South Carolina.

Horry County officials said in a news release that 46-year-old Michael Todd Jordan was found dead around 6 p.m. Sunday in the jail in Conway.

News outlets report Jordan's death is the third in the Horry County jail since March.

Jordan had been in the jail since March 18 after Myrtle Beach police arrested him on a charge of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

In March, jail officials found Christopher Bennett having seizures in his cell. He later died at a hospital and an investigation showed he has swallowed several bags containing drugs before his arrest.

Last month, officials found 67-year-old Sharon Kay Envey unresponsive in her cell. Envey died from natural causes.