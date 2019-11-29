Another lawsuit alleges prison therapist abused inmates

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A former Missouri prison therapist has been accused of sexually abused inmates in another lawsuit.

The Kansas City Star reports that 49-year-old Teresa Ketner alleges in the lawsuit filed last week that she was sexually assaulted by John Thomas Dunn after seeking counseling at the Chillicothe Correctional Center. She was incarcerated there from 2013 to 2015 for possession of a controlled substance.

Ketner said in an interview that she hopes “these people have to answer for what they’ve done,” adding that she still has nightmares.

Another woman also sued Dunn, alleging that he began sexually assaulting her after she was raped by a guard. In 2017, Dunn pleaded guilty to sexual conduct with a prisoner.

Dunn couldn’t be reached for comment. His attorney has said he no longer works at the prison.

