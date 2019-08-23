https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/Apartment-building-shooting-leaves-man-dead-2-14373160.php
Apartment building shooting leaves man dead, 2 wounded
PATERSON, N.J. (AP) — A shooting outside a northern New Jersey apartment building has left one man dead and two others wounded.
The shooting on Presidential Boulevard in Paterson occurred around 7 p.m. Thursday.
City police found the three men when they responded to reports of shots fired. All three were taken to a hospital, but 25-year-old Xavier McCray was pronounced dead there a short time later.
A 19-year-old Paterson man was treated for undisclosed injuries and was later released. But a 38-year-old Jersey City man remained hospitalized Friday in stable condition.
A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.
The names of the two wounded men and further details on the shooting were not disclosed.
