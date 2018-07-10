Appeals Court won't move murder trial to juvenile court

OGALLALA, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Appeals Court says a 16-year-old boy should be tried in adult court on a murder charge in western Nebraska.

In a ruling released Tuesday the court agreed with a Keith County judge that the boy's case shouldn't be moved to juvenile court as he'd requested. The Associated Press generally doesn't name juveniles accused of crimes.

Prosecutors say the boy was 15 when he stabbed to death 25-year-old John Fratis in Ogallala on March 28, 2017. He's pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.

His attorney, Maren Chaloupka, said Tuesday that she and her client will be discussing whether to appeal the decision to the state Supreme Court.