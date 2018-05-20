Appeals court reverses part of judge's order in slaying case

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (AP) — An appeals court has reversed part of a judge's order barring western Pennsylvania prosecutors from presenting some evidence of prior incidents in the trial of a woman charged in the stabbing death of her boyfriend.

A Fayette County judge earlier barred prosecutors from presenting evidence of alleged "prior bad acts" by 46-year-old Lori Tressler in her trial in the August 2015 stabbing of 29-year-old Robert Engle in Georges Township.

Her attorney said testimony about previous incidents in which Tressler wasn't convicted would unfairly prejudice the case.

The (Uniontown) Herald-Standard reports that a Superior Court said the risk of unfair prejudice by the testimony "could be substantially mitigated" by cautionary instructions from the trial court. The appeals court agreed that testimony from officers involved in the earlier cases shouldn't be presented.

