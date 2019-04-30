Arizona DPS worker accused of stealing rifle magazines, ammo

PHOENIX (AP) — A longtime employee of the Arizona Department of Public Safety crime lab has been accused of stealing rifle magazines, ammunition and other items.

DPS officials say 52-year-old Todd Whittard was arrested Monday night at his Chandler home.

It was unclear Tuesday if he has a lawyer yet.

Whittard has been a DPS employee for 25 years and a supervisor for the past two years.

He was assigned to oversee the latent prints and firearms unit within the DPS crime lab.

Whittard has been booked into a Phoenix jail on suspicion of theft, forgery and fraudulent schemes and artifices.

He's accused of systematically smuggling items from a non-evidence storage room in his pockets or a canvas bag.

DPS Col. Frank Milstead says no motive has been determined for the thefts.