Arizona Supreme Court gets appeal on discrimination issue

PHOENIX (AP) — A wedding invitation business is appealing an Arizona court ruling that upheld a Phoenix anti-discrimination law making it illegal for businesses to refuse service to same-sex couples.

The Brush & Nib Studio on Monday asked the Arizona Supreme Court to review a June 7 state Court of Appeals ruling that the ordinance is constitutional and does not violate freedom of religion or speech.

Phoenix expanded the ordinance in 2013 to include protections against discrimination and bias based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Alliance Defense Freedom attorneys representing Brush & Nib owners Joanna Duka and Breanna Koski contend the ordinance violates artists' freedoms to choose messages they will convey.

A trial judge last October denied a pre-emptive request by Duka and Koski for an injunction barring enforcement of the ordinance.