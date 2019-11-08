Arizona gambling agents raid Northwest Valley internet cafes

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona authorities say they've uncovered two illegal gambling operations in the Northwest Valley.

The Arizona Department of Gaming says agents raided internet cafes in strip malls in Surprise and Peoria on Thursday.

Agents seized two Dragon video game tables, 24 computers and $5,500 in case.

Gaming Department authorities say the internet cafes allowed customers to play and bet using suspected illegal gambling devices. They also allegedly allowed customers to create and use online user accounts to bet on illegal internet sweepstakes video games.

Three people were arrested and released pending charges that may include promoting and benefiting from gambling and possession of gambling devices and records. The people were not identified.