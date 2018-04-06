Arizona mother indicted in deaths of children found in car

SUPERIOR, Ariz. (AP) — A grand jury has indicted an Arizona mother on two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of child abuse in the deaths of her two small children.

Authorities say Brittany Velasquez's daughter and son died March 26 in Superior, where they were left strapped in car seats in a vehicle for 14 hours. Court records show she was indicted Wednesday.

A message seeking comment from a public defender on her behalf was not immediately returned Friday.

Authorities say Velasquez was the last person to see her children alive when she left them in a car outside of a family home and went to work. She called police that night to report finding the children unresponsive, and blamed their deaths on someone she said was supposed to be watching them.