Arkansas man arrested in connection with fatal shooting

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — Authorities in Arkansas say a 41-year-old man is in custody following the fatal shooting of a woman.

Investigators say the shooting was reported about 7:20 p.m. Saturday at a residence in Hot Springs, about 55 miles (89 kilometers) southwest of Little Rock.

The Hot Springs Police Department says officers found a woman inside the house with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity was withheld pending notification of her family.

Police say they took Levar Strickland of Hot Springs into custody in connection with the shooting. Records at the Garland County Detention Center show Strickland was being held Sunday on complaints of criminal use of a prohibited weapon and possession of a defaced firearm.

The records don't indicate that Strickland is represented by an attorney.