Arkansas man claims hunting Bigfoot, charged with child porn

MONETT, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say an Arkansas man who was being investigated after alleging he tracks Bigfoot for the U.S. government has been arrested on a child porn charge.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that 46-year-old Keith Barnes was arrested last week after authorities say they found evidence for a charge of possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office says it received an anonymous tip that Barnes possessed child pornography during an impersonation investigation.

The investigation began after people reported seeing Barnes wearing a uniform with a badge and stating he was a cryptozoologist with the Department of the Interior.

The department says Barnes doesn't work there and that the job title doesn't exist.

Barnes is scheduled to appear in court June 18.

___

Information from: Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.nwaonline.com