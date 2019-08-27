Arkansas man surrenders after police accuse him in shooting

This photo provided by the Craighead County Sheriff's Office shows Marco Deshon Clark, who was arrested on suspicion of capital murder for the death of 37-year-old Melinda Coburn, who was found shot to death and under a blanket in her front yard Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Jonesboro, Ark. Court records show Coburn had been granted a protective order against Clark less than a week earlier. (Craighead County Sheriff's Office via AP Photo) less This photo provided by the Craighead County Sheriff's Office shows Marco Deshon Clark, who was arrested on suspicion of capital murder for the death of 37-year-old Melinda Coburn, who was found shot to death ... more Photo: Craighead County Sheriff's Offic, AP Photo: Craighead County Sheriff's Offic, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Arkansas man surrenders after police accuse him in shooting 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — A northeast Arkansas man has been jailed after authorities accused him of a killing a woman, then posting a Facebook video in which he talked about the crime.

Marco Deshon Clark was arrested on suspicion of capital murder for the death of 37-year-old Melinda Coburn, who was found shot to death and under a blanket in her front yard Saturday. Court records show Coburn had been granted a protective order against Clark less than a week earlier.

According to The Jonesboro Sun , deputy prosecutor Grant DeProw said Clark seemed "almost gleeful" in a Facebook video posted after the death. Court documents say a detective called Clark and talked to him until Clark decided to turn himself in.

Court records don't list an attorney who could speak on Clark's behalf.

