Arkansas officer who fatally shot man will not face charges

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A prosecutor has declined to file criminal charges against a police officer in northeast Arkansas who fatally shot a man in early April, saying the shooting was justifiable because the man disregarded the officer's orders and attacked her.

Blytheville police officer Leann Norman shot and killed 35-year-old Marzues Scott on April 7 .

The Arkansas Democrat Gazette reports that Scott Ellington, the 2nd Judicial District's prosecuting attorney, stated the decision in a letter to investigators Friday. Ellington cited an Arkansas law that permits officers to use deadly force if it's in self-defense.

Authorities say Norman responded to calls about a disturbance at a convenience store when police found Scott, identified as a suspect, across the street at an inn.

Police say Scott then attacked Norman, who subsequently shot him multiple times.

___

