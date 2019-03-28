Arrest made in connection with stabbing death

HILLSBOROUGH, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire authorities say an arrest has been made in connection with a December stabbing death.

Police on Thursday arrested 28-year-old Matthew Fay, of Hillsborough, on a second-degree murder charge in the death of 51-year-old Brett Wilson.

Police said Wilson was found dead in a trailer in Hillsborough on Dec. 22.

Fay is scheduled to be arraigned Friday. It wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer and a phone number couldn't be found for him.