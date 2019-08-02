Arrest made in death of 78-year-old woman

SANDPOINT, Idaho (AP) — The Bonner County sheriff says a suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of a 78-year-old woman in 2017.

The sheriff's office says 57-year-old Judith Carpenter was arrested in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, on Friday. Her bond is set at $500,000.

The sheriff's office says Shirley Ramey died after being shot inside her home in 2017.

Ramey worked for the city of Hope as a clerk for decades. She was married and had two grown children.