Arrest made in death of woman whose body was found in woods

BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — A Maine man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 19-year-old woman whose body was found in a wooded area in Bar Harbor.

State police say 21-year-old Jalique Keene was taken into custody Monday night at the Bar Harbor Police Department and charged with murder in connection with the death of Mikaela Conley. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment.

State police say Conley was reported missing on Friday and her body was found on Saturday. They have not said how she died.

Keene remains jailed and is expected to appear in court in Ellsworth either Tuesday or Wednesday.