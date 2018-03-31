Arrest made in slaying of man found shot on bank of creek

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — An arrest has been made in the murder of a man found bound and shot multiple times on the bank of a New Jersey creek a week ago.

The Mercer County prosecutor's office said 29-year-old Rufus Thompson of Trenton was arrested Saturday at a friend's house by county homicide investigators and federal marshals.

Thompson is charged with murder, felony murder, robbery, kidnapping and weapons offenses. It's unclear whether he has an attorney and a listed number for him couldn't be found Saturday.

Authorities said 20-year-old Danny Diaz-Delgado was found March 24 face-down near Assunpink Creek in Hamilton Township with his hands tied behind his back and tape around his face.

Officials said Diaz-Delgado had multiple gunshot wounds to the torso, head and leg and was pronounced dead at the scene.