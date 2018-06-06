Arson fire destroys vehicles, damages Kodiak building

KODIAK, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers are investigating an arson fire that destroyed two vehicles in Kodiak.

Troopers say a fire was intentionally set to a vehicle in the parking lot of the Kodiak Baptist Mission. Troopers took a call on the fire shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The fire spread to a second vehicle. Both are owned by the mission.

Troopers say the fire damaged the exterior of a mission building.