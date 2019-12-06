Arson hurt man in home a day after a woman was killed there

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a St. Louis area house fire that critically injured a man was intentionally set one day after a woman was fatally shot in the same home.

But St. Louis County police say there is no known connection between Thursday's fire and the killing of 20-year-old Johanna Kimple on Wednesday.

Police say officers were responding to the fire when they learned that the 26-year-old burn victim had been dropped off at a hospital. Police say the fire started in a bedroom of the home. No other details were released about the blaze.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Javion Smith is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in Kimple's death. Police say Kimple called her brother after a fight with her boyfriend. Her brother showed up with Smith.

Police say Smith shot at Kimple’s boyfriend but hit Kimple instead. He is jailed on $500,000 bond.