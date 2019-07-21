Arson suspected in fast-moving Los Angeles brush fire

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a fast-moving brush fire burned near Los Angeles homes and closed a freeway off-ramp.

City fire officials say the blaze Saturday in San Pedro was initially reported as a garbage fire. The flames moved swiftly through thick vegetation near a residential cul-de-sac.

The Los Angeles Times reports that at the fire's peak, more than 100 firefighters from 19 companies were on the scene. Homes were protected and the flames were knocked down with help from water-dropping helicopters.

Officials didn't immediately release the arson suspect's name.

___

Information from: Los Angeles Times, http://www.latimes.com/