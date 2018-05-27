Arsonist who set fatal fire to be released from prison

SEATTLE (AP) — Officials say a man who set a Seattle warehouse fire that killed four firefighters in 1995 is set to be released from prison in late September.

The Seattle Times reported Friday that 62-year-old Martin Pang was convicted of setting a fire in his parents' Chinatown International District warehouse on Jan. 5, 1995.

Department of Corrections officials say he'll likely be released on Sept. 27.

Lt. Walter Kilgore, Lt. Gregory Shoemaker and firefighters Randall Terlicker and James Brown died when the floor inside the frozen-food warehouse collapsed.

Pang eventually pleaded guilty to four counts of manslaughter and was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Pang later lost 76 days of "good time" credit and wound up in a harsher prison environment after police say he engineered an identity-fraud scheme that aimed to steal the identities of firefighters and others who played a role in his case.

___

Information from: The Seattle Times, http://www.seattletimes.com