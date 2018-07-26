Artist offers reward for info on stolen crocodile statue

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — A 10-foot-long crocodile sculpture has gone missing in a central Minnesota city, and its creator is offering a reward for information on who stole it.

Minnesota artist Dale Lewis says the statue has been on display in St. Cloud for the past year. But he discovered it was missing when he went to bring it home last week. Now Lewis says he'll pay $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who stole his project.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that Lewis' creation is made of stainless steel and weighs about 160 pounds (73 kilograms). Lewis says it has "lots of teeth" and is valued at $6,500.

St. Cloud police are reviewing surveillance video with hopes of finding the croc snatchers.