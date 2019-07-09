Artists' warehouse founder: City visited, had no complaints

This Monday, June 5, 2017, file photo released by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office shows Derick Almena at Santa Rita Jail in Alameda County, Calif. The leader of a San Francisco Bay Area warehouse where a fire killed 36 people more than two years ago has taken the stand in his defense for the first time. Almena is accused of illegally converting the so-called Ghost Ship warehouse into an artist live-work space where the Dec. 2, 2016, fire broke out during an electronic music concert. Almena testified Monday, July 8, 2019 that he feels responsible for building the community of artists and is "responsible for having the idea" for the Ghost Ship.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The founder of an artists' collective in a San Francisco area warehouse that caught fire two years ago, killing 36, said Tuesday that police, fire and other officials who visited his home never notified him it might be a fire hazard.

Derick Almena took the stand in his defense for the second day. He faces 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter along with co-defendant Max Harris.

Prosecutors say Almena stuffed the so-called Ghost Ship warehouse in the city of Oakland with highly flammable materials that made it nearly impossible for attendees of a Dec. 2, 2016, electronic music party to escape.

But defense attorney Tony Serra repeatedly asked Almena about instances in which fire, police and other city officials toured inside the two-story home and never said anything about its dangers.