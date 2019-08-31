Assault charge dismissed against former Super Bowl MVP

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A misdemeanor assault charge against former Super Bowl MVP Mark Rypien has been dropped.

KREM-TV reports a judge in Washington state on Friday dismissed the fourth-degree assault charge involving Rypien's wife.

A report by Spokane Officer Todd Brownlee said Rypien acknowledged hitting her on June 30.

The former Washington Redskins quarterback told police that she covered his eyes as he drove and she got the wind knocked out of her after he pushed her hands away.

Rypien said in a statement Friday that he does not condone domestic violence and that he wanted to be clear that he did not assault his wife.

Rypien announced last year he believes he has chronic traumatic encephalopathy, caused by repeated concussions while playing in the NFL.

