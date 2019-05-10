Associate of former St. Louis County executive indicted

FILE - This May 10, 2019 file photo shows Sheila Sweeney, the former CEO of the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership, who is scheduled to plead guilty, Friday, May 10, 2019, in U.S. District Court in St. Louis. (Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, file)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A businessman accused in a pay-to-play scheme with St. Louis County's former top elected official has been indicted on three bribery charges.

Federal prosecutors announced the charges Friday against businessman John Rallo.

Meanwhile Sheila Sweeney, who was appointed by former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger to head the county's economic development partnership, is due in court Friday to plead guilty to unspecified corruption charges.

Stenger, a Democrat, pleaded guilty May 3 to charges related to trading favors for campaign donations. Prosecutors say Rallo's businesses benefited from the scheme.

Stenger resigned on April 29, which was the day his indictment was announced. He's due to be sentenced Aug. 9.