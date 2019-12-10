At least 4 dead in Czech hospital shooting; shooter at large

PRAGUE (AP) — Police and officials say at least four people have been killed in a shooting in a hospital in the eastern Czech Republic. Two others are seriously wounded.

Officials say the shooter is at large. They published a photo of the suspect, a man in a red casual jacket.

The shooting happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning in the University hospital in the city of Ostrava, located 350 kilometers (220 milest) east of Prague.

Officials say people have been evacuated from the clinic. Police are boosting security across the country.