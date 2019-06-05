Attack leaves man dead; grandson faces murder charge

BETHLEHEM TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A northern New Jersey man stands accused of killing his 86-year-old grandfather.

Hunterdon County prosecutors say 19-year-old Justin Love, of Randolph, is charged with murder, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest in the death of Roger Love.

Justin Love was charged Monday afternoon after state police responded to a 911 call for a reported assault in Bethlehem Township. Emergency crews treated the older man and were taking him to a hospital when he died from undisclosed injuries.

Authorities say Justin Love briefly fought with troopers when they arrived at the scene of the assault, which wasn't disclosed. But they haven't said if he was involved in the assault or why the attack occurred.

It wasn't known Wednesday if Justin Love has retained an attorney.