Attorney General to announce alliance to address hate crimes

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser plans to announce a new public-private partnership to address hate crimes in the state.

He’s scheduled to hold a news conference Monday morning with officials from the Anti-Defamation League, the Matthew Shepard Foundation and the Interfaith Alliance of Colorado to release the details.

The announcement follows the recent arrests of one man who is accused of plotting with undercover FBI agents to bomb a synagogue in Pueblo and another who is accused of threatening people outside a Denver mosque with what turned out to be a BB gun.