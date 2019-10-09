Attorney sentenced after pleading guilty to harboring alien

NEW BERN, N.C. (AP) — A federal prosecutor says an attorney in North Carolina has been sentenced to three months in prison and has to give up her law license after pleading guilty to harboring an alien.

U.S. Attorney Robert Higdon Jr. said in a news release on Wednesday that 34-year-old Sarah Jane Brinson of Clinton also received three years of supervised release under her plea agreement.

Prosecutors say Brinson entered a prayer for judgment continued for the illegal immigrant, knowing that person had assumed the identity of a U.S. citizen. Prosecutors say Brinson represented the same person in immigration proceedings under their real name without disclosing the use of another name.

Further, prosecutors say Brinson notarized the person's signature under the assumed name in a state court proceeding, knowing that wasn't their real name.