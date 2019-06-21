Attorneys debate competency of man charged with 2004 murder

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man charged with murder in connection with the 2004 stabbing death of Nori has been jailed for five years, but there is still no trial date in sight as attorneys wrestle over whether Brad Scott Compher is competent to stand trial.

The Idaho State Journal reports Compher, 44, was at the Bannock County Courthouse on Thursday for a hearing on whether he is mentally competent enough to contribute to his own defense if the death penalty case moves forward.

Compher's attorney Gary Edward Proctor says tests show the defendant's verbal IQ is lower than most fourth-graders and that he doesn't understand basic information about the trial proceedings.

But Bannock County Deputy Prosecutor JaNiece Price says a clinical psychiatrist has found Compher competent to stand trial.

