Attorneys to defend city in case against paralyzed bystander

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The Colorado Springs City Council has given city attorneys permission to represent the city, its former police chief and two officers in a lawsuit filed by a bystander who was paralyzed during a fatal shootout.

The Gazette reports that city attorney Mark Simpson told the council Monday that the officers acted appropriately, and the city should be defended.

Thomas Villanueva was injured in the February 2018 shooting that killed El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Micah Flick and suspected car thief Manuel Zetina. Two other officers were injured.

Former Police Chief Pete Carey and Officers Kevin Miyakusu and Marcus Yanez are listed as city defendants.

Villanueva's attorney, Brian Calandra, called the council's decision disappointing.

A sheriff's office representative could not be reached for comment.

Villanueva is seeking unspecified compensation, alleging that missteps by law enforcement led to his permanent paralysis.

___

Information from: The Gazette, http://www.gazette.com