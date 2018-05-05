Author Junot Diaz faces sexual misconduct allegations

FILE - This Oct. 17, 2008, file photo shows novelist Junot Diaz during a book presentation in New York. Diaz is facing allegations of sexual misconduct from a fellow author. Zinzi Clemmons, author of "What We Lose," tweeted Friday, May 4, 2018, that the Pulitzer Prize winner forcibly kissed her while she was a graduate student.

Weeks after publishing his own story of sexual abuse in the New Yorker, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Junot Diaz is facing an onslaught of accusations of sexual misconduct and misogyny directed at fellow writers.

Zinzi Clemmons, who penned coming-of-age novel "What We Lose," tweeted early Friday morning that when she was a 26-year-old graduate student, Diaz cornered her and forcibly kissed her after she invited him to speak at a workshop several years ago. She said she believes she is far from the only woman he has "exploited" and told The Associated Press that she cannot bear to think of the others.

"Junot Diaz has made his behavior the burden of young women — particularly women of color — for far too long, enabled by his team and the institutions that employ him," Clemmons wrote in a statement to the AP. "It is time for the burden of his bad behavior to be laid squarely at his feet, and for him to deal with the consequences of his actions."

Through his literary agent, Diaz told the New York Times that he takes responsibility for his past.

"That is the reason I made the decision to tell the truth of my (childhood) rape and its damaging aftermath," he said. "This conversation is important and must continue."

Since Clemmons' tweets, other women have come forward with stories of alleged verbal abuse and misogyny by Diaz.

On Facebook, author Monica Byrne detailed her encounter with Diaz at a dinner in 2014. She made a comment that Diaz responded was akin to saying "I haven't been raped, so rape must not exist."

"His voice had risen to a shout. He literally shouted the word 'rape' in my face," Byrne wrote. "I was speechless and felt sick."

Author Carmen Maria Machado, who is currently at the Sydney Writers' Festival with Diaz, shared over Twitter how she was treated when she attended a Q&A with the famed Dominican-American writer.

"When I made the mistake of asking him a question about his protagonist's unhealthy, pathological relationship with women, he went off for me for 20 minutes," Machado tweeted.

In April, Diaz published an essay in the New Yorker about his own experience with rape when he was eight years old and how the trauma manifested later in his personal life.

"I think about the hurt I caused," he wrote. "I think of all the years and all the life I lost to the hiding and to the fear and to the pain. The mask got more of me than I ever did."

Diaz won the Pulitzer for "The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao" in 2008. He is also known for his books, "Drown" and "This Is How You Lose Her." In his fiction, Diaz often represents unhealthy romantic relationships tinged with abuse and infidelity.

Neither Diaz nor MIT have responded to the AP's requests for comment.

Associated Press reporter Philip Marcelo contributed to this report.