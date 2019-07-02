Authorities: 2 men wounded in police-involved shooting

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a police-involved shooting in Jersey City has left two men wounded.

The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. Monday in Jersey City.

It's not yet known what sparked the shooting. But the two men were being treated at hospitals for undisclosed injuries.

Witnesses say the two wounded men had been playing with fireworks shortly before the shooting occurred. Their names have not been released.

It did not appear that any police officers were injured in the incident.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office is leading the investigation into the shooting.