Authorities: 2nd person dies after shooting in drug robbery

Authorities say a second person has died following a shooting that authorities say stemmed from an armed robbery during a purported drug deal in eastern Pennsylvania last week.

State police in Monroe County say the gunfire Wednesday in Chestnuthill Township left 22-year-old Dylan Beinert dead and two men critically wounded. Coroner Tom Yanac said one of the two, 23-year-old Khalil Durante, died Saturday evening. An autopsy is scheduled Monday.

Twenty-year-old Deani Powell of Easton was charged Thursday with homicide, aggravated assault and robbery. Court documents don't list an attorney and a listed number for her couldn't be found Sunday.

The (Easton) Express-Times reports that another arrest was made in the case Saturday.