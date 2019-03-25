Authorities: 3 men wounded in apartment complex shooting

BRIDGETON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a shooting at a southern New Jersey apartment complex left three men wounded.

Police responded around 11:30 p.m. Sunday to the NIA Amity Heights apartments in Bridgeton for reports of shots fired. They soon found three victims, but it wasn't immediately clear if any of them lived in the complex.

Two of the men, ages 21 and 31, were taken to a hospital. The older man was treated and released, while the other man remained hospitalized Monday in stable condition.

The third victim, a 22-year-old man, refused treatment for a possible graze wound.

Authorities believe the shooting may have stemmed from a dispute involving the three men, but a motive remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.