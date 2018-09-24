Authorities: Domestic dispute preceded killings, suicide

WYOMING, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a domestic dispute took place about a week before a western Michigan man fatally shot two people and took his wife and children hostage before killing himself.

The Kent County sheriff's office on Monday released details of the circumstances that led up to the slayings of 58-year-old Lisa Bradley and her longtime boyfriend 54-year-old James Cole at their home in Kent County's Spencer Township. The man suspected in their deaths was Bradley's son-in law.

Thirty-three-year-old Bruce Huntley lived with his wife and two children, ages 4 and 2, in the Grand Rapids-area community of Wyoming, but about a week ago his wife left with the kids after the dispute with him to stay with Bradley and Cole. Huntley on Saturday allegedly killed the couple before taking his wife and children back to the Wyoming apartment.

Huntley released his wife and children before fatally shooting himself.