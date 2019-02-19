Authorities ID deputies involved in shooting that hurt man

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — The Grand Forks County Sheriff's Office has released the names of two deputies involved in a shooting that wounded a man over the weekend.

Authorities identify the deputies as Lee Mewes and Chris Hutton.

The deputies stopped at a disabled vehicle on Highway 2 near Arvilla on Sunday afternoon. According to the sheriff's office, the driver — a 34-year-old Grand Forks man — pulled out a gun and pointed it.

Authorities say a shot was fired, and the man was injured. The sheriff's office did not say which deputy fired the shot.

The wounded man was taken to a Grand Forks hospital. No information about his condition has been released.

Neither deputy was hurt. Both deputies are on standard administrative leave pending an investigation.