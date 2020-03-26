Authorities: Man killed, another injured when car hits tree

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A crash on a southern New Jersey roadway has left one man dead and another injured, authorities said.

The single-vehicle accident happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Stafford, when a car driven by Jeydon Lowe, 24, of Barnegat, left the roadway and struck a tree on Stafford Drive, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

Lowe suffered minor injuries and was treated at a hospital, but his front-seat passenger — Robert Parlin, 24, of Little Egg Harbor — was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported in the accident.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but prosecutors said the car was being driven at a high rate of speed when Lowe lost control of the vehicle while trying to make a right-hand turn.