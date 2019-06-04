Authorities: Man sought in double shooting in Show Low

SHOW LOW, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in eastern Arizona are looking for a suspect sought in the shooting of two people in Show Low.

A Navajo County Sheriff's Office public safety bulletin calls John Russell Thomas armed and dangerous and says he was last seen leaving the shooting scene in the Fawnbrook neighborhood on foot Tuesday morning.

Azfamily.com reports that Show Low police said Thomas was sought in an early morning shooting of two people who tried to intervene in an alleged domestic assault.

The victims were flown to metro Phoenix for treatment. Their identities weren't released and no information was immediately available on their conditions.

Thomas was described as wearing a black Rascal Flatts t-shirt, blue jeans and black combat-style boots.

Show Low is 129 miles ((209 kilometers) east of Phoenix.