Authorities: Man, woman die in apparent murder-suicide
Updated 1:17 pm, Tuesday, June 5, 2018
ROBBINSVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a man and woman found dead inside their New Jersey home died in an apparent murder-suicide.
Mercer County prosecutors say 60-year-old John Campbell and his wife, 57-year-old Pamela Gwozdz, were found around 2:30 p.m. Monday inside the Robbinsville residence. But further details on how the deaths occurred have not been disclosed, and a cause of death for each victim has not yet been determined.
No other injuries were reported in the incident.
The county's Homicide Task Force is leading the investigation.
