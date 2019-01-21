Authorities: Police officer gunned down in Mobile, Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A police officer has been shot to death in Mobile, Alabama.

Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Batiste told reporters that Officer Sean Tuder was gunned down Sunday afternoon.Batiste said one suspect has been taken into custody. However, he said he could not immediately confirm if the 19-year-old suspect fired the shot that killed Tuder. Batiste said the suspect had several prior warrants.

Tuder is the second Mobile police officer to die in the line of duty since February 2018. That's when Officer Justin Billa was killed in a standoff. And he's the second Alabama officer to lose his life in the line of duty this month. A Birmingham police sergeant, Wytasha Carter, was killed a week ago.