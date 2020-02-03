Authorities: Southern New Jersey house fire leaves 1 dead

WILLINGBORO, N.J. (AP) — A fast-moving fire at a southern New Jersey home has left a 79-year-old person dead, authorities say.

Willingboro police say firefighters responded to the home around 5 p.m. Sunday. The body was found a short time later when firefighters made entry to the residence, authorities said.

The name of the deceased person has not been released, pending notification of relatives.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, though authorities said it is not considered suspicious.